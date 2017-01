ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Attalla man is behind bars, facing a felony charge of posession of child pornography.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin says 44-year-old Patrick Lee Story was arrested Wednesday and charged. Story is accused of downloading the images from the internet.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Copeland Gap Church Road. They seized two laptops and a cell phone.

Story is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $25,000 property bond.