Birmingham community and Black Lives Matter protesting “incident of police terrorism”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Neighbors from Central Pratt say they’ve lost sleep over an incident involving law enforcement that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

They–along with the Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matter–reached out to CBS 42, after what they’re calling “an incident of police terrorism that involved SWAT, police officers in riot gear, the removal of elderly from their home, and an arrest”.

They claim- it was all under the banner of the department’s Violence Reduction Initiative.

We’ll have the full story tonight on the CBS 42 News at 5:00 and 6:00.

Photo provided by Martez Files

