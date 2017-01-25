Dinner, live music & more: 6th annual Jazz Cat Ball set for Feb. 4 benefits GBHS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s that time of year again, when you can go have an amazing night out in downtown Birmingham all while benefiting the precious animals in need at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

If you are a self-avowed animal lover, or just like them but don’t have time to take care of one, or maybe you’re just from Alabama, you’ve probably heard of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, the organization that is dedicated to saving animal lives everyday. And they don’t just limit themselves to the greater Birmingham area–they’re known to hit the road to help out rural shelters in need to save animal lives there too.

But, nothing in this world is free, not even saving lives. That’s why the GBHS has many fundraisers, but chief among them is the Jazz Cat Ball–it’s their largest annual fundraiser and the proceeds are vital to providing health care, shelter food and finding homes for thousands of homeless, abused and abandoned animals in our state, as well as helping continue the GBHS’ externship program for fourth-year students from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

This year’s Jazz Cat Ball is the sixth annual one, which means they’ve got the routine down pat, so you know you’re in for a magical night.

The Jazz Cat Ball will be held on Saturday, February 4. The ball, located at the downtown Sheraton Birmingham Hotel begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 11:30 p.m. As for attire, black tie is optional.

Limited tickets are on sale now–purchase them here to enjoy a seated dinner, live music from The Party Crashers, ritzy casino games and both live and silent auctions. Hurry–the event sells out every year!