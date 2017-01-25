Hewitt-Trussville running back follows in parents footsteps to SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn’s offense just got a new face, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Lindsey’s tasked with implementing the Tigers new offense and he’ll have some new weapons to do just that.

Meet Hewitt-Trussville’s Noah Igbinoghene – also known as “Iggy.” The 6-foot, 190 pound speed demon has complied more than 20 offers, but his new home for football and track and field is on the Plains.

“I’m just looking forward to having the college experience. Just to play. I can’t wait to get over there,” Igbinoghene said.

Speed and the SEC literally “run” in Iggy’s blood. His parents were both Nigerian Olympians — his father a jumper at Mississippi State and his mother a sprinter at Alabama.

“He’s very motivated and it comes from his parents. Both his parents bigtime SEC athletes and Olympians and so I think it’s just imbedded in him, obviously,” said Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd.

Noah’s clearly blessed with talent, but that doesn’t keep him from putting in the work.

“I love competing. I can compete every day and I can’t wait to compete down there because I know that’s what I’m going to have to do, especially in the SEC,” said Igbinoghene.

“I think what sets him apart is his work ethic. He has a lot of God-given ability, but he’s extremely motivated,” said Floyd.

Noah’s playing days at Trussville are far from over. With football in the books, he’ll now look to repeat as the long jump 7A State Champion and triple jump National Champion.

“Break some national records, that’s my goal this year. I know I’ve already got a scholarship sealed and delivered and all that, but I just want to do this for me,” Igbinoghene said.