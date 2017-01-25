Highland Lakes murder suspect ordered to submit samples for DNA testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to court documents, Adam Burrus has been ordered to submit a cheek swab and a blood sample. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in the documents that many items of evidence obtained as a result of the investigation were stained with what is believed to be blood and other bodily fluids.

The evidence has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA testing.

Adam Michael Burrus of Chelsea was arrested in December for Constance Woolweaver’s death. He was charged with murder and was held on a $500,000 bond in the Shelby County Jail. He bonded out shortly after being taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday morning, but it has been moved to April 5.

