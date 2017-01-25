Hoover Police investigate after children find loaded gun in park bathroom

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are investigating after children found a loaded handgun in a park bathroom. It happened Monday afternoon at Blue Ridge Park, which is next to Shades Mountain Elementary School.

Police say officers were called to the park by the father of a 5th grade student. He says they found the gun the in men’s bathroom at the park. Several children saw the gun and one eventually tossed it into the woods.

Police say the gun’s owner called 911 shortly after realizing he left it in the bathroom. They say there was no criminal intent by the owner.

Hoover Police School Resource Officers say they are using the opportunity to talk to students about notifying an adult in this type of situation.