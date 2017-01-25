Human Trafficking Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Human Trafficking is a billion dollar business that is flourishing around the world and here in the U.S.

According to the organization, The WellHouse, $32 billion are raked in every year and 27 million people are trafficked worldwide. The Southeast is a key area for human trafficking. About 40% of the major sex trafficking hubs in the U.S. reside in the Southeast.

A lot of times, people want to think that this illegal business happens in other countries and not here in the U.S. According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, last year, there were 42 cases reported in Alabama and since 2007, there have been 326.

The WellHouse organization works to rescue and help victims of human trafficking. Since 2010, they have been able to rescue nearly 300 victims nationwide.

“Unfortunately, they are right here,” said Ashley Anderson with The WellHouse. “These are our sisters, our moms, our cousins and so I wish I could tell you that I-20 was not the major thoroughfare for human trafficking, but that’s not an urban legend, that is absolutely true and it is prevalent in the state of Alabama.”

