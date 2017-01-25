Sheriff: Investigation underway after police pursuit ends in apparent self-inflicted death of TN fugitive

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a fugitive from Tennessee being chased by police crossed into Alabama before dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office personnel were trying to apprehend the fugitive when a short pursuit began.

Shaver says the chase ended just south of Leesburg when the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The suspect’s identity is being withheld at this time.