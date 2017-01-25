Irondale PD search for owner of lost safe

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Detective Sergeant Michael P. Mangina with the Irondale Police Department, a safe was found in a ditch behind the 1700 block of Crestwood Boulevard on January 13. The police suspect it was stolen from a business or residence.

The Irondale Police Department has attempted to find the owner of the safe by advising other police departments and the safe manufacturer, but they have not heard back from anyone.

If you have any information on this safe, call the Irondale Police Department at 205-956-5990.

