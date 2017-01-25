Man accused of stealing 30 lbs of seafood from Shrimp Basket sought

WIAT Staff Published:
shrimp basket theft suspect gulf shores alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of stealing 30 pounds of seafood from a Gulf Shores restaurant.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking into the Shrimp Basket and posing as an employee of another restaurant before walking out with boxes of stolen fish and shrimp.

The man in the video was identified as Maurice Morissette after our Mobile affiliate WKRG aired the video. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on theft charges.

The stolen seafood is valued at about $500.

