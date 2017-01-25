Mountain Brook searching for suspect in reported car break-in attempt

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect in a late-night reported attempted car break-in at a Mountain Brook neighborhood, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to a call around 12:27 a.m. on the 3000 block of Sterling Road in the city of Mountain Brook. The victim told police that they saw a young black male in a light-colored jacket carrying a book bag, attempting to enter the victim’s vehicle, and the suspect had fled once they knew they had been spotted.

After the suspect fled, the victim reported hearing a single gunshot, and according to police, evidence indicated that a shot had been fired. Responding officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The department is asking anyone with any information to call (205) 802-3857 to speak with an investigator.