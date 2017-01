OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Oxford police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting, Chief Bill Partridge says.

The scene is at 21 Recreation Drive. Partridge asks that people stay away from the area.

Officials tell us the shooting appears to have stemmed from a wanted felon from Tennessee trying to run over an Oxford police officer.

More details aren’t available as crews work the active scene and figure out what happened.