Singing Sylacauga minister goes viral for public hymns of hope

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Franklin Bryant of Sylacauga has been through his fair share of turmoil in his life. The ordained minister has survived brain cancer and nine months of service in Afghanistan.

“It impacted me to never, never stop doing what you know to do,” Bryant said.

In recent years, Bryant has become a fixture in Talladega County. He’s known for carrying his bible and bursting into song: always hymns, songs of hope.

He brings those songs of joy to nursing homes and hospitals, but Bryant says he didn’t want any attention for his songs; he just wanted to help others. However, one day, while singing in a local store, someone caught the impromptu performance on video and posted it on Facebook.

“I got a call, saying, hey, you’re famous,” said Bryant.

The video was posted less than a week ago, and in that time it has received more than 170,000 views.

“When I see some of these eyes light up, it lights me up,” said Bryant.

Bryant says that he sings to remind other people they aren’t alone. In the years that he has been singing in public, he says he’s been kicked off some properties and asked not to sing at others. Bryant respects what property owners want, but says most places he’s visited are just fine with his singing.

While he sings, some people stare, others shout amens, and others watch, then go in for a hug.

“They’re wanting help, and I wanted to just pull it out of me and give it to them and say, look,” Bryant said. “And I tell them my story, but you can make it. You can make it. You can make it.”

Bryant owns and operates a construction company that allows people to pay what they can afford. He says he hopes to help more lower income people have access to housing.

“I just thought, why not help people?” he said.