WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is telling Chicago that it needs to “fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on.”

Trump has tweeted that there’ve been at least 228 shootings this year and 42 killings, and if the city doesn’t reduce its homicide figures, he’ll “send in the Feds!”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded late Tuesday, saying the Chicago Police Department would be willing to work with the federal government.