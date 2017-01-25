Tuscaloosa man determined to run for mayor, despite unclear eligibility status

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says that there’s no clear answer yet on whether Tuscaloosa mayoral candidate Stepfon Lewis is eligible to run.

Lewis served time in prison after a drug conviction in 1992, and under Alabama law, convicted felons must apply to have their voting rights restored.

Merrill says that as of Wednesday afternoon Lewis is not a registered voter, but that he could still be eligible to run if he is a qualified elector. According to the Secretary of State, you can be an elector without registering to vote.

Merrill tells CBS42 News that local and state agencies are looking into Lewis’ case.

“I don’t know what his status is with pardons and paroles, but I do know that since he has been convicted of a felony, he had to meet a certain standard,” Merrill said. “And that standard involves providing a certificate of eligibility to prove that he was a qualified elector, able to become a registered voter.”

CBS42 News spoke to Lewis by phone, and he says that he still plans to run for mayor of Tuscaloosa despite the setback. Lewis insists he is still qualified to vote and working to find out what is going on and how it will affect his campaign.

There is no timeline right now on when a decision could be made, but Tuscaloosa’s municipal election is scheduled for March 7.