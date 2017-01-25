Two Steps Ahead program teaches UA students language through engineering

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Engineering students at the University of Alabama are learning automotive engineering through a class taught entirely in German.

The Two Steps Ahead program is a partnership with a German University and Mercedes-Benz. The program is an exchange, internship and academic track designed to give students experience with state of the art automotive engineering technology and exposure to the high-tech environment in the German auto industry.

This class is the first of its kind for these 13 students, who come to UA from around the United States speaking English as their first language but learn German as a part of an innovative program offered through the college of engineering.

Junior UA student Sam Hoffman believes that the class is a wonderful opportunity.

“I think it is one of the most important things I am doing here at University of Alabama,” Hoffman said. “It is giving me a glimpse at how the industry works, and I think it is helping us come together as a group and is preparing us to go over to Germany to learn there.”