Video: Gulf Shores police investigating after bicyclist hit by truck

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — Gulf Shores police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck.

The crash was caught on camera, and the video is shocking. The collision happened near the public beach area in Gulf Shores.

In the video, the woman on the bike is able to get up after being hit. Motorists in a gold car at the intersection also jump into action to help her.

Right now, we’re talking to police to find out more about what they think happened to cause the accident. This story will be updated as information develops.