2017 Birmingham Heart Walk kicks off Jan. 26

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The kick-off for the 2017 Birmingham Heart Walk will be Thursday morning starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be a breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. at Barber Motorsports.

There will be hundreds of corporate partners rallying together for the campaign. There will also be the special story of a 3-year-old boy born with a rare form of congenital heart disease.

Doctors say heart disease and stroke are responsible for one in three women’s death each year.

February is American Heart Month and CBS42 wants to make sure you stay heart healthy. We will be doing special reports over the next few weeks all designed to make sure you and your family stay healthy.