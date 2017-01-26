Alabama Power warns customers about suspicious calls asking for immediate payment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power is warning their customers about suspicious calls.

The person calling claims to be with Alabama Power, and usually threatens the customer for an immediate payment or they will shut off their service.

Susan Conn is no stranger to getting phone calls. She owns Main Street Florist in Columbiana. She said lately she has been getting calls besides for flowers and gifts.

“I picked up the phone and it’s a lady saying she is with Alabama Power and we are past due, and we need to pay her within 30 minutes or they are coming to cut our power off,” said Conn.

Conn has posted about this on Facebook trying to warn people.

“I wish there is something they could do to stop it because it’s getting people’s hard earned money,” said Conn.

Alabama Power is well aware of these types of calls. Alabama Power says the scammers will usually call and ask for payment via a prepaid card. The customer is then directed to a call a different number that goes to an answering machine with a recording that claims “this is Alabama Power” and asks the caller to leave the prepaid card information.

“We would never call you and ask for immediate payment of any kind,” said Alabama Power spokesperson Katie Bolton.

Bolton says to be cautious.

“If you ever receive a suspicious phone call from Alabama Power demanding immediate payment or we shut off the service, hang up the phone and call us directly and we are glad to check the status of your account,” said Bolton.