Are downtown Birmingham’s popular neighborhoods becoming targets for thieves?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is questioning the safety of his neighborhood after his home was burglarized last week.

John Harris said he’s lived in his apartment along 34th St. South, near Birmingham’s Lakeview neighborhood, for almost a year.

He came home from work last Tuesday and saw from the parking lot that his bedroom light was on. That’s when he had a feeling that something was wrong.

“I always turn my lights off,” Harris said. “And I came through, and my door was open. It had been kicked open.”

Harris said his MacBook Pro, Xbox One and 65-inch television were gone.

“I hyperventilated a little bit,” Harris said. “It’s just a really strange feeling of knowing that someone has invaded my privacy and affected my sense of security.”

Harris has been working with the Birmingham Police Department to track down his stolen property. So far, he says his biggest lead came from Microsoft, whose representatives informed Harris that someone had logged onto his Xbox hours after it was stolen.

But what’s more worrisome, Harris said, is that his friends in the area have also been burglarized recently.

“Just a few blocks up the street,” Harris said. “A friend of mine was burglarized…yesterday morning.”

“It’s a really strange thing. I hope it’s coincidental,” Harris said.

According to commanders at the Birmingham Police Department’s south precinct, which responds to calls in Lakeview, burglary has been a long standing problem on the south side of the city.

While officers have worked to reduce burglaries, one lieutenant said that burglaries have, in fact, dropped in the Lakeview neighborhood from December to January.

The lieutenant went on to say that burglaries have, however, gone up in the neighboring Highland Park neighborhood. He said that patrols will be added to the area.