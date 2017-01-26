Baniko Harley still deciding future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Ramsay High School Football team just finished its 5th season as a program. Three of those years, they’ve turned to Baniko Harley, their quarterback, and leader of the team.

“The people around him can only get better, because he holds people accountable,” said Ramsay Head Coach Rueben Nelson. “So when it comes down to it Baniko Harley schools are going to get an A-1 player.”

With National Signing Day just days away, Harley is now deciding where to spend the next four years of high football career.

“When I was little I just thought I would pick a team and go,” said Harley. “I didn’t know it was going to be this hard choosing a school to where I want to spend my next four years in college.”

The offers continue to roll in for Harley, who recently was visited by Tennessee at one of his basketball games. Harley says Samford, UT – Martin, and Murray State are just a few of the schools interested in his services.

Whomever Harley decides on, Nelson believes big things are in his soon to be former quarterback’s future.

“when it comes down to it wherever he goes is going to be where god wants him to be and he’s going to do great things you know,” said Nelson. “I wouldn’t be surprised if wherever signs Baniko Harley the crowds are going to get a little bit bigger.”