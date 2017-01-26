Birmingham PD partner with OfferUp to provide safe selling spaces

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is teaming up with an online marketplace site to keep you safe the next time you buy things from the internet.

They are partnering with OfferUp, which has a program to help police provide safe spaces for people in the community to meet up and buy things from online.

The two safe spaces are at Police Headquarters on 1st Avenue North and at the West Precinct in Ensley. The sites will have these signs and there are cameras patrolling the area.