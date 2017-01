BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Ensley.

Birmingham police say the victim is a black male, possibly in his early 20s. They tell us they do not have any suspects.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Court I.

If you have any information about what happened, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.