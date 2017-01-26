Cost of living in downtown Birmingham: Is it too much?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 1,000 apartment units are either newly open or under construction right now in downtown Birmingham, but is expensive rent keeping tenants away?

One study shows market occupancy is almost 92% in downtown. The recent development downtown is mainly luxury apartments, which can run around $1,500 a month for a one bedroom and upwards of $2,000 for a two bedroom.

All the new units haven’t created lower prices. The average rent has gone up by more than 14% in one year.

“The average rent, when things are averaged out, because of the influx of new units, means that you have a lot of new products, so a lot of prices on the high end product,” said David Fleming, President/CEO of REV Birmingham. “The good news is there is still a balance in the market for people who need to find housing on all ranges.”

Some people who spoke with CBS42 say they can’t afford to live downtown. Some people are moving out because of the cost burden, but many other people think the high cost is worth the convenience.