Foley police find body inside SUV during traffic stop

FOLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after police conducting a traffic stop discovered a body inside an SUV.

Police say they were told the SUV was traveling in Foley, and it stopped in front of the Hood’s Discount Home Center on Highway 59. Officials say the body appears to be that of a white female, and there is no visible cause of death or time of death.

Investigators have the back gate of the SUV open and are paying a lot of attention to that part of the vehicle.

The Foley police chief says the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County has been activated to investigate.

This story will be updated.