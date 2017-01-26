Georgia man charged with trafficking meth in Etowah Co.

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Deputy Commander Randall Johnson with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, agents received information on January 23 about a large amount of methamphetamine that would be delivered to a shopping mall parking lot.

Agents learned that the methamphetamine would be delivered by an unknown Hispanic male in a small, black car. Agents conducted surveillance and spotted the vehicle at a parking lot in East Gadsden.

Once they had stopped the vehicle, agents and sheriff deputies recovered 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine from a hidden compartment.

Frank Vazquez, 36, of Atlanta, Georgia was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He remains in custody in the Etowah County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.