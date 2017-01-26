Groups hopes to get First Class Pre-K Program fully funded by 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama School Readiness Alliance is calling on the legislature to invest an extra $20 million in the state’s pre-k program. The group says it’s all part of a plan to get the First Class Pre-K Program fully funded by 2023.

Right now, nearly 15,000 children across Alabama are enrolled.

Advocates like Allison Muhlendorf, executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, say it’s worth it.

“Children who attend the first class pre-k program are doing better than their peers in every grade level in reading and math, according to a study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama which actually looked at achievement all the way through the 6th grade and found that first class pre-k had a lasting impact,” Muhlendorf said.

Right now, there are 811 first class pre-k classrooms in Alabama. They’re located in schools, churches, and head-start centers. Click here to find one near you.