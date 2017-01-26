Helena Intermediate School holds ‘Kylie Hosey Day’ for classmate battling leukemia

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at one Shelby County school are showing support for an ailing classmate in a very big way.

Students at Helena Intermediate School Thursday celebrated “Kylie Hosey Day.” Kylie, who is 10 years old, is battling leukemia. When her classmates found out, they decided they wanted to do something special for her.

So Thursday, they all wore special shirts in her honor and made donations to her cause.

Kylie’s best friend Alice had a special message for her friend:

“You are amazing, awesome. You can do it. And you are my BFF that I’ve ever known,” Alice said.

Kylie’s teacher Cindy Johnson said her classmates miss her a lot as she’s been out of school for treatment.

“Kylie is a wonderful student. She’s a precious person, very good, has a lot of friends. And they support her and love her. And miss her,” Johnson said.

Kylie Hosey Day was part of Helena Intermediate’s “Great Kindness Challenge Week.”