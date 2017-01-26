Hillcrest’s Robinson ready to roll in hometown Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Growing up and playing football in Tuscaloosa means there’s a pretty good chance you have dreams of playing for the Crimson Tide. But achieving that dream isn’t easy and nobody knows better than Hillcrest running back Brian Robinson.

“I worked extremely hard to get in the position I am today,” Robinson said.

That position is playing for Nick Saban at Alabama. Robinson grew up bleeding crimson and white – now he’ll wear it on Saturdays.

“For me to have an offer from the University of Alabama and being born and raised literally two minutes from the stadium, that’s big. That’s something you can’t pass up. Once you start talking to Coach Saban, you know you live like 10 minutes away from Coach Saban right here in Tuscaloosa, so you don’t want to go anywhere else,” said Robinson.

The Hillcrest High School standout will early enroll at Alabama in February.

“My mom, when she sees Bama play you gotta be quiet because she’ll be screaming for the Tide. I know how she feels about Alabama football. I thought deeply about it. The way I feel about Alabama football, the way my family feels about Alabama football, I wouldn’t feel comfortable going to another school,” Robinson said.

“He realized that if you’ve got your dream school sitting right here next to you and it’s something that you’ve always wanted from the time you were growing up, that’s something you should take advantage of right away. And so he committed very early on in the recruiting process,” said Hillcrest head coach Sam Adams.

With three scholarship running backs returning, including another Tuscaloosa-native Bo Scarbrough, as well as the addition of the nation’s number one overall recruit Najee Harris, the competition begins the moment Robinson steps foot on campus.

“There’s a lot of great running backs and I feel like I’m one of them. It’ll definitely be fun competing with those guys. Regardless of rankings, everybody wants to compete, everybody wants to play,” said Robinson.

“Any truly great player is a competitor and guys like that should not be and are not scared of any kind of competition. He knows that there’s some really good players ahead of him, but if you’re going to go to a good school that’s on the level of an Alabama, that’s gonna be the case,” said Adams.

Robinson says he ready for what’s ahead after his signing day celebration.

“I’ll be signing my life away to Nick Saban and Scott Cochran. You join the process.”