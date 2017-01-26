Hoover car thief arrested 45 minutes after stealing vehicle

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Keith Czeskleba with the Hoover Police Department, police responded to the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 280 on a report of an auto theft at 8:30 p.m. on January 24.

The victim told police that he had left his keys in the ignition while he went inside the store. When he left the store, he found his car had been stolen.

Hoover Police sent out a message to surrounding agencies with a description of the car.

At 9:15 p.m. that same night, Birmingham Police found the car in the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue North and arrested the driver, who was identified as Daniel Wesley Brown. Detectives obtained a warrant with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for the theft of property in the first degree.

Brown is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $30,000 bond.