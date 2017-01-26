Jackson-Olin linebacker overcomes close call to earn Auburn offer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Just looking at Tadarian Moultry it’s not hard to see why he earned the feverish attention of college coaches across the country. He’s 6’2 and carries a statue-solid 225 lbs, boasts lightning quickness that rips sideline to sideline, and an acumen to destroy ball-carriers. “I just want to be the alpha dog,” Moultry says without cracking an inkling of emotion. “I just want to stand out from all the other players.” Mission accomplished. Rivals lists Moultry as a four star recruit, the third overall recruit in the state, and the tenth-best inside linebacker in the nation. That’s impressive considering he only played two seasons of high school football. “His best football is ahead of him,” predicted Jackson-Olin head football coach Tim Vakakes. “I have no doubt that he’s going to put everything into making himself the best player on the field and off.”

The only trap that could have stopped Moultry’s rise came off the field. He begged his father to let him hang out at Ensley’s Central Park one night in June of 2014. His father, Michael Grant, said he always said no when his son asked to go to Central Park; however, that night he gave his permission. Moultry was hanging out with a group of friends when a car turned the corner heading towards the park. Moultry said he saw two men, one driving and one hanging out of the sun roof with a gun. The passenger began shooting at the park. Moultry turned to run, but got hit in the calf. “I was like, ‘Oh it’s hot. I got hit,'” he remembered with a smile.

Vakakes said his phone began buzzing with several text messages at once, which made him immediately think something had happened to a family member or one of his players. He read that Moultry had been shot and called Grant to confirm the news. “The first thing you want to know is did it hit bone, did it hit arteries and all that,” explained Vakakes. “Eventually we found out it just went in the muscle and messed some nerves up, but it wasn’t anything serious.”

The wound ended any hopes of Moultry playing his sophomore season. He had already sat out his freshman season due to transfer rules. “The only thing I was thinking about from there was please let me play high school football,” he said of the days after the shooting.

Even without a second of game tape, Vakakes pushed Moultry hard to coaches and scouts. The only video he did have was of Moultry dunking a basketball authoritatively over some of his classmates. It was enough to maintain at least passing interest in his young player, and once Moultry was able to take the field in 2015 his recruitment picked up a heavy head of steam. “Bad things can happen, but you can overcome bad things,” Vakakes said. Moultry knows how lucky he is that the bullet did not take his life or hit any vital organs. He also realizes how much stronger he is as a person because of the set-back. “[Misfortune] will make you or break you; and it made me,” he emphasized.

According to Rivals, Moultry holds at least seven SEC scholarship offers, but he made his commitment to Auburn during the summer of 2016. Despite the attention and high praise he’s received, he’s kept himself grounded with a humbling view of the future. “Football probably isn’t made for me. I’ll probably just be good in high school, but I’m going to push as hard as I can,” he said intensely. “The NFL isn’t for everybody. I tell everybody it’s not promised; I hope I get there, but it’s not promised.”

While his future lies on the plains of Auburn, he also uses his bump in the road to advise the youth in his life. “Little children, when they see the bump on my leg, they’ll ask me [about it]. I love to tell them because I don’t want them to experience what I experienced,” said Moultry. He added, “If you hang around the wrong crowd you could be the one to get hit. you’ll probably get hit in the head.”

“I just got lucky.”