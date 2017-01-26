Jim Harbaugh poses for photo with man who hit him with mail truck as a kid

(NEXSTAR) — Jim Harbaugh is an eccentric guy. An enigma in a sports world notorious for coaches who fall in line and act like curmudgeons.

No, Harbaugh would rather teach Lou Holtz how to dab, take in a show (“Judge Judy”) and subtly needle his foes on Twitter.

So it comes as little surprise when Harbaugh takes time out of his hectic day on the recruiting trail to spend a few minutes with Dan McGivern.

Who? The guy who hit Harbaugh with his truck when little Jimmy was 6.

Harbaugh tweeted a photo with his arm around McGivern and gave ESPN a quick recap of the story.

With Dan McGivern of Iowa City. Driver, when I ran into traffic & took on his car @ age 6 #LifeSaver #DefiningMoment pic.twitter.com/UOM055euuY — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 26, 2017

Per Harbaugh, his family had just moved to Iowa City after his father, Jack, had accepted an assistant coaching position at Iowa. On his first day of school, Jim was trying to cross the street while simultaneously pulling his jacket over his head.

“The next thing I know, I woke up in a hospital bed. I’d got hit by a mail truck. Broke my leg in two places, had a cast on for about six months,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also tweeted out a plug for his old pal, encouraging anyone shopping for life insurance to give McGivern a call.