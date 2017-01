MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday morning, police arrived at a home on Market Street where two women, a mother, and daughter, have been found dead.

Police tell CBS42’s Tim Reid that two smaller children in the house found the bodies and called family members.

Moundville Police say this is a domestic case with the ex-boyfriend considered as a suspect. He reportedly shot himself and has been taken to the hospital.

Active police presence in Moundville. Police chief Toby Banks says 2 females found dead in home, mother & daughter. pic.twitter.com/WUz4C0S5Uy — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) January 26, 2017

More: police say 2 smaller kids in the house found the bodies & called family members. Ex-boyfriend is the suspect. Happened at 9:30 pic.twitter.com/330bVaFG4d — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) January 26, 2017

