Public hearing held as gaming advisory council works to prepare recommendation for Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Advisory Council on Gaming held a public hearing today as they work to prepare a recommendation for the governor.

The council was supposed to have their recommendation ready for the governor on January 31st, but that deadline has been extended until June.

Council chairman Clinton Carter said the council has met consistently every two weeks and today was the sixth meeting.

Along the way, there has been some confusion about what exactly the law says about gambling.

So for the first hour today, the council heard from attorney Eric Johnston about the state laws and court rulings already on the books. Johnston says they clearly indicate that gambling in Alabama is illegal.

Then the discussion turned to enforcement of gambling laws and some council members said that enforcement presents its own challenges.

Carter said there haven’t been any sticking points among the council members so far in the process, and that he thinks things are moving quickly, but he said it could take some time to reach the final recommendation.

“Quick I guess is a relative term. In government speak, I think that might mean a longer period of time, but I think we should have something done in the next few months … but at the same time, I can see that it will be difficult to reach consensus with this group,” Carter explained. “You can see why. There are just a lot of varied opinions across the board.”

He said at this point, they’ll be moving on to the second half of the process and coming up with a decision tree outlining the options and best practices.

When the floor opened for public comment, the focus of the meeting changed and a few speakers called on the council to just let the people vote.