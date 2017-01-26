Recruiting 2017: Alabama Crimson Tide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With National Signing Day just days away, see how the Alabama Crimson Tide football class is stacking up this year.

You can rankings from both Rivals and 247Sports below. As of 1/26/17, Alabama ranks #1 both in the SEC, and overall, in the rankings on both sites.

Rivals – Click Here | 247Sports – Click Here.

And to read more about Alabama’s 12 January Enrollees click here.

To check out the 2017 schedule, click here.

And don’t forget to join us all day long online and on-air Wednesday, February 1st, as local student-athletes from around Central Alabama make their big decisions. It all culminates with our Football Signing Day Special with Chris Breece, Simone Eli, and the rest of the CBS42 Sports team, at 6:30 pm.