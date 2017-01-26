Recruiting 2017: Auburn Tigers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With National Signing Day just days away, see how the Auburn Tigers football class is stacking up this year.

You can check out rankings from both Rivals and 247Sports below.

As of 1/26/17, the Tigers rank 16th overall, and 7th in the SEC on Rivals. They have a bit more favorable rating on 247Sports, coming in at 8th overall and 4th in the SEC.

And don’t forget to join us all day long online and on-air Wednesday, February 1st, as local student-athletes from around Central Alabama make their big decisions. It all culminates with our Football Signing Day Special with Chris Breece, Simone Eli, and the rest of the CBS42 Sports team, at 6:30 pm.