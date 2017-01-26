Recruiting 2017: UAB Blazers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With National Signing Day just days away, see how the UAB Blazers football class is stacking up as they prepare to take the field for the first time since 2014.

You can check out rankings from both Rivals and 247Sports below.

As of 1/26/17, UAB’s ranking isn’t listed on Rivals, but 247Sports has them 11th in the C-USA classes.

