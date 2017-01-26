Suspect held on $4 million bond for rape of minor

WEAVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Charles Plitt with the Weaver Police Department, they received a call regarding a sexual assault and vehicle theft on January 23 at 8:47 a.m.

The victim received medical treatment and has now been released. She is a female minor, so her name cannot be released.

The Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall’s and Major Crimes assisted in recovering the stolen vehicle and apprehending the suspect, Isaac Caldwell, the same day as the offense.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with rape in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, theft in the first degree and kidnapping in the second degree. He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a $1 million bond for each charge.

A court date has been set for February 27 at 1:30 p.m.

