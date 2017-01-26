Trussville police investigating possible peeping tom at The Pants Store

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville police are investigating after a surveillance camera last Thursday apparently captured a man videotaping a customer while in the dressing room.

The Trussville Tribune first reported the investigation and provided CBS42 with the surveillance images they obtained. The Tribune’s source said around 2 p.m. Thursday, a customer told employees about the man allegedly videotaping a customer in the dressing room. The man reportedly ran out of the store when he was confronted.

CBS42 reached out to the Trussville police, who confirmed they are currently investigating the incident.

The suspect has not been identified yet, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the case, please call investigator Keith Rosetta at 205-655-2101.