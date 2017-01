CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a woman they say is wanted on a felony child abuse warrant.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Latasha Brooke Weeks–also known as Latasha Brooks Butts–is wanted on the arrest warrant. They are asking if anyone knows her whereabouts to call Investigator Bethany Shaddrix at 256-734-0342 or private message the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.