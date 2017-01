TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects in Tuscaloosa County are in custody following a chase. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects had active felony warrants.

The passenger of the car was taken into custody after a short chase. While officers looked for the driver of the car, Buhl Elementary School was placed on a soft lock-down.

Deputies found the driver a short time later.