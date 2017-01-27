Birmingham mayor, police chief address Pratt City operation controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Friday morning released information about Tuesday’s operation in Pratt City that some neighbors have complained was “excessive” and an “act of terrorism.”

Police held a press conference at Pratt City’s library Friday morning to address the media, several concerned citizens, and Black Lives Matter protesters.

On Wednesday, the Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matter hosted an event in support of a family in the neighborhood that felt that they were unjustly targeted. They accused the police of using an unnecessary amount of force: including machine guns, tanks, helicopters, and at least 100 officers for a nonviolent suspect.

Now, police are saying the amount of force they used was justified because of several weeks of surveillance and police tips that they received prior to executing the search warrant.

