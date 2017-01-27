Central Alabama Drought Update

Drought conditions continue to improve across Central Alabama. We can thank some very good January rainfall for that. Most places have picked up anywhere from 6-7 inches of rain in the past month. Other, luckier spots have seen any more. South Alabama is completely free of any drought, but there is still Severe to Extreme drought areas that still remain.

Pictured is the current drought monitor for the state. The Exceptional drought, or highest drought category, is completely gone. The Extreme drought, or second-to-worst drought category, has just a tiny sliver remaining over parts of Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, St. Clair and Shelby Counties. Severe drought, third-worst drought category, still exists for much of Central Alabama however, We are still in need of about five or six more inches of rain to totally bust the drought. The forecast for the next several days is looking dry, so we will have to wait until February to get that much-needed rain.