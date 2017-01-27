City leaders to speak about recent police operation in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Bell and Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper are expected to speak about a police operation centered in Pratt City.

Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter members and neighbors from the Central Pratt Neighborhood spoke with CBS42 about police activity in the community. They say police closed down three blocks and created a big scene while searching a house. It was described as “an incident of police terrorism that involved SWAT, police officers in riot gear, the removal of elderly from their home, and an arrest.”

People say they could not get to their house or businesses.

We’ll learn more about the operation at today’s press conference, which is set to begin at 9 am. You can watch it on this page.