Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosts forum to discuss future of Affordable Care Act

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted a community forum to discuss the future of the Affordable Care Act. She and other local health care providers met at Princeton Baptist Medical Center Friday morning.

Besides the Affordable Care Act, they also discussed Medicare and Medicaid.

“I do believe that to repeal without a replacement is a disgrace,” Sewell said. “I think there are too many folks who depend upon access to healthcare. Without a doubt, while not perfect, the Affordable Care Act has given access to and coverage to millions of Americans and thousands of Alabamians.”

The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act ends January 31.