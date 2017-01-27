Could closing doors on Bourbon Street help curb crime?

Kevin McGill, Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, Benjamin Alexander-Bloch)
(AP Photo/NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, Benjamin Alexander-Bloch)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The mayor of New Orleans wants to force bars along Bourbon Street to close their doors after 3 a.m. in an attempt to reduce violence in the city.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu stresses that the bars and clubs will still be allowed to stay open, they just have to close their doors.

Some bar owners are skeptical and say the proposal would hurt business in a city known for its open-door attitude and all-night partying.

In the past few years, some of the on-the-street, alcohol-fueled hoopla has at times ended abruptly in gunfire. Shootings on Bourbon Street in 2014 and last November left two people dead and more than a dozen wounded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s