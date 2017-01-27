Decorated actor John Hurt dies at 77

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, actor John Hurt waves as he arrives for the opening of the film festival and the screening of the film The Grand Budapest Hotel during the International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin. Veteran British actor John Hurt said in an interview Monday Aug. 10, 2015, that his cancer treatment is going terrifically well and he is optimistic. The 75-year-old actor said in June that he had been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, actor John Hurt waves as he arrives for the opening of the film festival and the screening of the film The Grand Budapest Hotel during the International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin. Veteran British actor John Hurt said in an interview Monday Aug. 10, 2015, that his cancer treatment is going terrifically well and he is optimistic. The 75-year-old actor said in June that he had been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

Norfolk, England (WCMH) — Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, according to reports from multiple media sources.

Hurt had recently battled pancreatic cancer. An immediate cause of his death was not released.

British actor John Hurt holds his award of a Knighthood presented by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, England, Friday July 17, 2015. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

British actor John Hurt holds his award of a Knighthood presented by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, England, Friday July 17, 2015. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

His career spanned 6 decades and included the films “The Elephant Man,” “1984,” “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” and several of the “Harry Potter” movies. He also had TV roles in “Doctor Who” and “I, Claudius,” and did some voice acting work as well.

Hurt received 2 Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe award, and 4 BAFTA awards. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2015.

The Daily Mirror was among the first to report his death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s