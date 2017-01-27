Gov. Bentley: Rebekah Mason, husband & ‘special guest’ flew with him to inauguration

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Governor Robert Bentley himself, he flew to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump’s inauguration accompanied by the woman named in his phone-sex scandal and her husband.

Bentley was in Birmingham Friday at the Wynfrey Hotel to speak at the annual meeting of the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA). Bentley touched on Jeff Session’s confirmation and his replacement, as well as the Pre-K program and Alabama prisons.

After his speech, he took a few questions from the media. The Anniston Star was recording when he discussed the guests who traveled with him to the inauguration.

Gov. Bentley on who traveled with him to Washington for inauguration. pic.twitter.com/WvKNdF6ptI — Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) January 27, 2017

“I had my legislative director, Wesley Helton, I had Zach Lee who is my liaison with cities and counties,” Bentley said. “Jon Mason and his wife went with me. Jon is with Serve Alabama. And then I had a special guest that went with me.”

Jon Mason is the husband of Rebekah Mason–Bentley’s former top aide and the woman reportedly on the other end in his phone-sex scandal, as well as a defendant in a wrongful termination lawsuit against her, Bentley and others by former top cop Spencer Collier. The governor has admitted to inappropriate remarks and behavior but said he did not have sexual affair.

“This was a working trip,” Bentley said

Bentley is the subject of a currently paused impeachment probe that began after recordings reported to be of him and Rebekah Mason’s conversations. The impeachment investigation was halted at the request of Attorney General Luther Strange.

“I respectfully request that the committee cease active interviews and investigation until I am able to report to you that the necessary related work of my office has been completed,” Strange wrote in a letter to the impeachment committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report