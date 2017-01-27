Help Jefferson County IB students win $15k prize for STEM education with just a text

Texting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s incredibly easy to help the Shades Valley High School Jefferson County IB students win $15,000 in prize money to help STEM education. All it takes is a cell phone.

So here’s how you do it: text “panagi” to 22333. That’s it. Then, tell your friends, coworkers and family to do the same.

The student team was awarded Best in State in the Verizon App Challenge. Now, they’re competing for national Fan Favorite and they need your vote to win. The JCIB students are from all over the Jefferson County school district.

Check out this YouTube video below to learn more about the Panagi app:

