Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway 15-year-old girl

Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The sheriff’s office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who they believe is a runaway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says Angela Ellenburg ran away from her home in the 1900 block of Rock Mountain Drive sometime after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She may be in Eastern Valley. Pleasant Grove or the Hueytown area. She is described as 5’1′ tall weighing around 100 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the sheriff’s office.

